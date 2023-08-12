Moderation in all Things? Temperance and Your Health - Walt Cross

A holistic, proactive approach is necessary for achieving optimal health. Eating right is a step in the right direction but there’s more to staying healthy than simply making good food choices. What we “feed” our minds has a significant impact on health, as well. And what about the little things? When it comes to bad things that are accepted in society, many have the attitude that “a little won’t hurt you.” But is moderation in all things sufficient for optimal health? This episode looks at the concept of temperance and the everyday lifestyle choices we make. Discover why being proactive with our choices now is easier than correcting the results of those choices later. AD Shorts @adshorts2428 New How To Country Channel Link: @howtocountry5591 New Truth Matters Shorts Channel Link:: @truthmatters-shorts744 Donate to Amazing Discoveries: https://store-us.amazingdiscoveries.o... For Uncensored Content Watch on ADtv: https://adtv.watch Visit our website: http://amazingdiscoveries.org Join Us at Our Next Event! https://events.amazingdiscoveries.org/ Telegram: https://t.me/ADTVOfficial New Conviction Documentary https://adtv.watch/what-was-the-refor...

