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Can you feel the Bern ? Do you remember when all the Woke Libtards backed this Communist and then Hillabeast stole the nomination from him ? Part A of the Perverywood series.
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10 views • March 05, 2022
Good Ole Bern. The Communist. He loved Castro. He has several mansions now. His wife bankrupted a college and stole a bunch of money. What a Stand Up Guy Ole Bern is.
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