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Big Pharma Exposed From Inside
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103 views • August 23, 2021
Big Pharma and BioTech Strategic Analyst Karen Kingston has documents and facts exposing Covid “Vex-A-Nation” lies, offering warning to health care pros, and solutions for vaxed believers. Join Salem Media San Diego’s KPRZ Radio host Caz Taylor for this incendiary (August 21, 2021) broadcast. And share it like crazy.
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