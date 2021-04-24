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"A VERY BIG "missing principle":
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From Faith to Faith- Preparatory Faith to Saving Faith
Does the Lord see? Does he act? Why or why not?
He draws near and withdraws Himself.
Is America at the stage where He withdraws? Is there justice for the murdered unborn? Is there any justice with the Lord? Any judgment? Why does He often seem distant and silent?
Does the Lord see? Does he act? Why or why not?
He draws near and withdraws Himself.
Is America at the stage where He withdraws? Is there justice for the murdered unborn? Is there any justice with the Lord? Any judgment? Why does He often seem distant and silent?
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