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It's The New Normal: 2025 Is When This Current Procedure Is Finished!
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87 views • July 26, 2020
It's The New Normal: 2025 Is When This Current Procedure Is Finished!
It started with the psy-op called COVID-19 and this is the "Trojan Horse" that was the platform to exert control on the human population -- but it's not the end-all. It's more sinister than the Hoax-Plandemic.
Listen to this video, pay attention and share this information1
It started with the psy-op called COVID-19 and this is the "Trojan Horse" that was the platform to exert control on the human population -- but it's not the end-all. It's more sinister than the Hoax-Plandemic.
Listen to this video, pay attention and share this information1
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