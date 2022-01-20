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Portugal: 6-Year-Old Boy Dies From Cardiac Arrest After Receiving First ‘Poison’
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32 views • January 20, 2022
A six-year-old boy from Santa Maria, Portugal has died just days after receiving his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, reports CNN Portugal. The circumstances suggest a causal relationship with the vaccination.
Press release
Central Lisbon University Hospital Centre confirms the death of a six-year-old boy on Sunday, January 16th with a positive test for Sars-CoV-2, who was admitted to Santa Maria Hospital a day earlier with a cardiorespiratory arrest. The causes of death are being analyzed.
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Sars-Cov-2 has never been Isolated, Purified, or Identified. There is no Sars-Cov-2 or Sars Cov-19 that has been scientifically isolated using the scientific “Gold Standard” of Koch or Rivers Postulates showing the existence by anyone, anywhere in the world!
Other than a digital theoretical obstruction made on a computer from a genomic database. The “virus” as many have been misled by the “media” (media is derived from “medea” the goddess of illusion) has never been isolated, purified, sequenced, characterized or proven to exist!
Some of the electrical components being used in 5G tower installations bear the marking of “COV-19,” which just so happens to be almost identical to “COVID-19”
5G Cell Towers Installation started at the same exact time as the state of emergency was declared. Overexposure to 5G radiation has the EXACT same side effects as so called “C19”
Right after 3G (3rd generation) came out …..there was a new plan-demic of a “virus”
Right after 4G (4th generation) came out…...there was another plan-demic of a “virus”
..and as soon as 5G comes out...there’s another plan-demic of a “virus” and we start to see many birds dying left to right. 5G Radiation. One of the biggest cover-ups in his-story in the midst of the “new normal” which is really the code world for “NWO” ...one world government, one world currency, one world religion etc. Post-human agenda while we move into the age of programmable synthetic humans from artificial wombs and AI beings.
New Study Confirms the VAERS System is Only Reporting Approximately 1% of Anaphylaxis from ‘Gene Therapy Poisons’: https://greatmountainpublishing.com/2021/04/05/new-study-confirms-the-vaers-system-is-only-reporting-approximately-1-of-anaphylaxis-from-covid-19-vaccines/
Harvard Study: https://greatmountainpublishing.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Harvard-Vaccine-Injury-Study-Page-6-Reveals-1-Percent-Report-Rate.pdf
ICAN Letter to Dr. Walensky: https://greatmountainpublishing.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Letter-to-Dr.-Walensky-re-anaphylaxis.pdf
The “Gene Therapy Poison” Death Report reveals that MILLIONS of people have died from Gene Therapy Poisons: https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/en/vaccines/vaccinereport.pdf
'Om1cr0n' is the 15 letter in the Greek Alphabet. 'D3lta' is the 4th letter, and 'Mu' is the 12th letter.
Om1cr0n was a Greek God who was unhappy when people lived in peace, working harmoniously together to maximize their collective well-being and happiness. Omi, as the other Gods called him, loved nothing more than finding ways to divide people against each other, resurrecting age-old grievances and wounds in the hopes of triggering people to pick up their weapons and resume their ancestors’ quarrels against each other.
Ovid is derived from Latin ovis meaning A SHEEP from the Roman family name Ovidious. Publius Ovidius Naso, better known as Ovid, was a 1st-century BC Roman poet who often wrote on the subjects of love and mythology.
"c0v1d" backwards is "D1v0c" transcribed as; in Hebrew, and Div0c actually means "possession by an evil spirit."
The word "D1v0c" is transcribed into English as "dybbuk." The term dybbuk was used in J3w1sh mystical circles to "designate a spirit of the dead person, a notorious sinner in his lifetime, that took temporary possession of a human being, and dybbuk possession was always conceived as an affliction or an illness and the possessing agent a foreign dangerous intruder that had to be expelled."
Vacca-Ine:
The word v4cc1n3 is derived from the Latin word vacca for “cow,” "cattle," "sheep." Human Chattel (Cattle) – free range sl4v3s given the illusion of freedom (on the plantation) to be more productive for the sl4v3 owners (The Gubmint).
The word was credited by Edward Jenner and comes from the Latin word "vacca", meaning cow. The physician pioneered v4cc1n4t10n and created the smallpox v4cc1n3, the world's first v4cc1n3, in 1796.
"Vaca" spanish translation: Cow
Find me on Discord: Brayoda #5980
Show some love & support channel via Cash App: $TakeNoteTV
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More on this: https://thecovidworld.com/portugal-6-year-old-boy-dies-from-cardiac-arrest-after-receiving-first-dose-of-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine/
Press release
Central Lisbon University Hospital Centre confirms the death of a six-year-old boy on Sunday, January 16th with a positive test for Sars-CoV-2, who was admitted to Santa Maria Hospital a day earlier with a cardiorespiratory arrest. The causes of death are being analyzed.
Find me on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgezUkVGrrGsYM47GwkEeuw
Find me on Bit-chute: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/ (All Videos)
Find me on Rumble: https://rumble.com/account/content?type=all
Sars-Cov-2 has never been Isolated, Purified, or Identified. There is no Sars-Cov-2 or Sars Cov-19 that has been scientifically isolated using the scientific “Gold Standard” of Koch or Rivers Postulates showing the existence by anyone, anywhere in the world!
Other than a digital theoretical obstruction made on a computer from a genomic database. The “virus” as many have been misled by the “media” (media is derived from “medea” the goddess of illusion) has never been isolated, purified, sequenced, characterized or proven to exist!
Some of the electrical components being used in 5G tower installations bear the marking of “COV-19,” which just so happens to be almost identical to “COVID-19”
5G Cell Towers Installation started at the same exact time as the state of emergency was declared. Overexposure to 5G radiation has the EXACT same side effects as so called “C19”
Right after 3G (3rd generation) came out …..there was a new plan-demic of a “virus”
Right after 4G (4th generation) came out…...there was another plan-demic of a “virus”
..and as soon as 5G comes out...there’s another plan-demic of a “virus” and we start to see many birds dying left to right. 5G Radiation. One of the biggest cover-ups in his-story in the midst of the “new normal” which is really the code world for “NWO” ...one world government, one world currency, one world religion etc. Post-human agenda while we move into the age of programmable synthetic humans from artificial wombs and AI beings.
New Study Confirms the VAERS System is Only Reporting Approximately 1% of Anaphylaxis from ‘Gene Therapy Poisons’: https://greatmountainpublishing.com/2021/04/05/new-study-confirms-the-vaers-system-is-only-reporting-approximately-1-of-anaphylaxis-from-covid-19-vaccines/
Harvard Study: https://greatmountainpublishing.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Harvard-Vaccine-Injury-Study-Page-6-Reveals-1-Percent-Report-Rate.pdf
ICAN Letter to Dr. Walensky: https://greatmountainpublishing.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Letter-to-Dr.-Walensky-re-anaphylaxis.pdf
The “Gene Therapy Poison” Death Report reveals that MILLIONS of people have died from Gene Therapy Poisons: https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/en/vaccines/vaccinereport.pdf
'Om1cr0n' is the 15 letter in the Greek Alphabet. 'D3lta' is the 4th letter, and 'Mu' is the 12th letter.
Om1cr0n was a Greek God who was unhappy when people lived in peace, working harmoniously together to maximize their collective well-being and happiness. Omi, as the other Gods called him, loved nothing more than finding ways to divide people against each other, resurrecting age-old grievances and wounds in the hopes of triggering people to pick up their weapons and resume their ancestors’ quarrels against each other.
Ovid is derived from Latin ovis meaning A SHEEP from the Roman family name Ovidious. Publius Ovidius Naso, better known as Ovid, was a 1st-century BC Roman poet who often wrote on the subjects of love and mythology.
"c0v1d" backwards is "D1v0c" transcribed as; in Hebrew, and Div0c actually means "possession by an evil spirit."
The word "D1v0c" is transcribed into English as "dybbuk." The term dybbuk was used in J3w1sh mystical circles to "designate a spirit of the dead person, a notorious sinner in his lifetime, that took temporary possession of a human being, and dybbuk possession was always conceived as an affliction or an illness and the possessing agent a foreign dangerous intruder that had to be expelled."
Vacca-Ine:
The word v4cc1n3 is derived from the Latin word vacca for “cow,” "cattle," "sheep." Human Chattel (Cattle) – free range sl4v3s given the illusion of freedom (on the plantation) to be more productive for the sl4v3 owners (The Gubmint).
The word was credited by Edward Jenner and comes from the Latin word "vacca", meaning cow. The physician pioneered v4cc1n4t10n and created the smallpox v4cc1n3, the world's first v4cc1n3, in 1796.
"Vaca" spanish translation: Cow
Find me on Discord: Brayoda #5980
Show some love & support channel via Cash App: $TakeNoteTV
PayPal: https://paypal.me/TakeNoteTV?country.x=US&;locale.x=en_US
More on this: https://thecovidworld.com/portugal-6-year-old-boy-dies-from-cardiac-arrest-after-receiving-first-dose-of-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine/
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