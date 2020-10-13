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Klaus Schwab & his elite friends sold their shares well before COVID-19 even surfaced? now they preach climate change???
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33 views • October 13, 2020
Skynews has realized the connection of this globalist whack job Klaus Schwab and his whack job elite friends from the WEF at Davos they are using the pandemic for the their great RESET to further their new global world climate agenda. They have joined with the Climate, IMF, Elite Political left wingers, United Nations to change peoples lives and destroy everything we have built for their own benefit and manipulation. Skynews Rowan Dean
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