Old Testament Bible Scriptures That Deal With Paganism and Abortion

The ancient world history of paganism and the false worship of a pagan god is the most dramatic story to read about in the Bible. Modern-day abortion all over the world should sound an alarm about this evil. Everyone can repent and apologize and give their life to Jesus Christ. The worst sinners all still have a chance. The Father is gracious, merciful, kind, forgiving, and loving. He doesn’t want anyone to perish. The main leader of this lie is the devil himself. The time is coming soon when Jesus Christ will be given all of the kingdoms of this world. All evil will be put down forever.

I pray that God opens people's eyes. I pray that millions of people wake up and cry out for help and forgiveness. The mercy of God will not leave you. However, if you do not repent and ask for forgiveness and turn your life to Jesus your chance of being saved is over. Jesus soon destroys the kingdom of darkness and lies.

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