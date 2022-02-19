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2/18/2022 Miles Guo: The CCP wants to release the new virus, but it won’t be able to do so, and Xi Jinping may cause the CCP to suddenly collapse. The Peng Shuai incident is a heavy blow to the CCP. The chained woman incident has made Xi’s wife, Peng Liyuan, very unhappy, and Xi’s mom and family have had the biggest backlash