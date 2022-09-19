W4 Sandwich part 2 The Form

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The W4 sandwich process is
quite interesting and powerful.
We will be exploring this process with 'Hollywood' ( not the movie industry ) Holly has had success and will be sharing what has worked and not worked.
Join the W-4 Open Mic Chat Telegram channel https://t.me/openmicchat
I HIGHLY recommend this series for ‘correcting’ your status, Authenticating your birth certificate. The C2K Report
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL9n0Z3v54ZqzvHPfZZWBKHwWUiAW7X3Iu
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