Cancer in the Modern Age

Free eBook Cancer in Modern Age: https://cancerdecodedseries.com/modern-age-cs/?uid=334&oid=23&affid=19

If you don’t know just how fatal parasitic infections can be… a parasite actually ate part of Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s. brain.





YES!





How he discovered that is that he was having extreme memory loss and brain fog for a while…and his friend began to worry that it might be a brain tumor.





He consulted several of the country’s top neurologists…many of whom noticed a dark spot on Mr. Kennedy’s brain scans.





Obviously…they all concluded that he had a brain tumor and was immediately scheduled for a procedure at Duke University Medical Center.

As he packed for the trip…

He received a call from a doctor at New York-Presbyterian Hospital who begged to differ regarding his diagnosis.

He believed that Mr. Kennedy had a dead parasite in his head!

According to Mr. Kennedy, the doctor believed that the unusual spot seen on his scans "was caused by a worm that entered my brain, ate a part of it, and then died."

Can you imagine that?



