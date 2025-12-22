Cancer in the Modern Age

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If you don’t know just how fatal parasitic infections can be… a parasite actually ate part of Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s. brain.
YES!
How he discovered that is that he was having extreme memory loss and brain fog for a while…and his friend began to worry that it might be a brain tumor.
He consulted several of the country’s top neurologists…many of whom noticed a dark spot on Mr. Kennedy’s brain scans.
Obviously…they all concluded that he had a brain tumor and was immediately scheduled for a procedure at Duke University Medical Center.
As he packed for the trip…
He received a call from a doctor at New York-Presbyterian Hospital who begged to differ regarding his diagnosis.
He believed that Mr. Kennedy had a dead parasite in his head!
According to Mr. Kennedy, the doctor believed that the unusual spot seen on his scans "was caused by a worm that entered my brain, ate a part of it, and then died."
Can you imagine that?