Tomahawk Missiles To Ukraine and WW3 - "To Be Or Not To Be: That Is The Question"
The Appearance
The Appearance
152 views • 1 day ago

MAILBAG SHOW * 10.14.2025


PUTIN/TRUMP CALL PLANNED AFTER TOMAHAWKS WARNING

https://www.spacewar.com/reports/Russia_says_no_Putin-Trump_call_planned_after_Tomahawks_warning_999.html


ZELENSKY/UKRAINIAN OFFICIALS TO MEET

https://www.infowars.com/posts/zelensky-ukrainian-officials-to-meet-trump-in-washington-this-week


CHINA WANTS AMERICA OUT OF THE PACIFIC

https://www.msn.com/en-us/politics/international-relations/china-wants-america-out-of-pacific-former-pentagon-official-warns/ar-AA1O4ua7?ocid=BingNewsSerp


TRUMP'S THREAT...

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trumps-threat-invoke-insurrection-act-escalates-showdown-with-democratic-cities-2025-10-07/


TRUMP MULLS INSURRECTION ACT

https://www.rt.com/news/626275-trump-mulls-insurrection-act/


VICTOR REACTS MORE PROOF...

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/10/victor-reacts-more-proof-democrats-support-violence-schumer/


TENNESSEE EXPLOSIVES PLANT...

https://www.ctvnews.ca/world/article/19-missing-feared-dead-after-blast-at-tennessee-explosives-plant-sheriff-says/


Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net


Augusto on Brighteon…

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/videos/all


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Augusto on Rumble...

https://rumble.com/user/theappearance


Augusto on Bitchute...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL 32064


Larry Taylor

Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org

POB 317

Talihina, OK  74571-0317


Chuck Wilson

[email protected]

Keywords
trumpcivil warrussiauschinaww3goldjapanukraineaugusto perezmailbag show
