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"I'm a Nurse - and TERRIFIED of #Coronavirus!" Freedomain Call In
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130 views • July 15, 2021
"I am contacting you because I am a brand new nurse and the coronavirus situation is extremely stressful. I am considering quitting my new job because the risk I am at and I was hoping you could help me make that decision because it is weighing on me so heavily.
"Here are my circumstances: I was hired as a psychiatric nurse and started working on [x] at a hospital. I am a new graduate with no experience in the field. The hospital I work at is now at full capacity and there are no more respirators left. My unit is a psych unit so we do not have the normal things a medical floor has.
"Although other hospitals have stopped admitting patients into psych units because of the coronavirus, our hospital continues to admit new patients to the unit. This morning we admitted our first patient with a pending Covid test and she is symptomatic. Although no one from administration is talking to us at all about any of this, my assumption is we will begin to care for these covid patients.
"The hospital is out of equipment. Our floor has not had hand sanitizer for weeks and we are now using shampoo as soap at the only 2 hands sinks we have. Nurses on other units taking care of the covid patients have told me they are reusing n95 masks for days and do not have any gowns.
"They have described the scene on these floors as 'something out of a horror movie.' We have 2 employees so far that have been intubated; one in his sixties the other is 30 years old.
"I want to quit so badly because of the lack of regard for the health care workers health. I am terrified of getting sick and then the hospital not being able to treat me. I have a 3 year old son and my husband at home and I would never be able to forgive myself if they got sick. I know my mind tends to go to worst case scenario but we are seeing healthy people becoming critically ill at the hospital so I don't think I am being too irrational.
"My husband's company just suspended work until further notice so we will not be getting any income if I quit. But we do have enough in savings for at least 6 months of living expenses. My husbands advice has only been 'do what you think is best' and he has also said he would not be upset at if I did quit. Both my husband, son and I have sacrificed so much for me to become a nurse and start working. Our plan was to have my husband stop working to stay home with our son once I was acclimated to my new job. So although I think the chances are high of finding a new nursing job , I feel like I may be throwing all our hard work and sacrifices away. I am in a constant state of panic. I have been following the coronavirus since the beginning and I am kicking myself for still going ahead and getting a job at a hospital before all of this. Can you please please talk me through this?"
Audio: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/im-a-nurse-and-terrified-of-coronavirus-freedomain-call-in
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"Here are my circumstances: I was hired as a psychiatric nurse and started working on [x] at a hospital. I am a new graduate with no experience in the field. The hospital I work at is now at full capacity and there are no more respirators left. My unit is a psych unit so we do not have the normal things a medical floor has.
"Although other hospitals have stopped admitting patients into psych units because of the coronavirus, our hospital continues to admit new patients to the unit. This morning we admitted our first patient with a pending Covid test and she is symptomatic. Although no one from administration is talking to us at all about any of this, my assumption is we will begin to care for these covid patients.
"The hospital is out of equipment. Our floor has not had hand sanitizer for weeks and we are now using shampoo as soap at the only 2 hands sinks we have. Nurses on other units taking care of the covid patients have told me they are reusing n95 masks for days and do not have any gowns.
"They have described the scene on these floors as 'something out of a horror movie.' We have 2 employees so far that have been intubated; one in his sixties the other is 30 years old.
"I want to quit so badly because of the lack of regard for the health care workers health. I am terrified of getting sick and then the hospital not being able to treat me. I have a 3 year old son and my husband at home and I would never be able to forgive myself if they got sick. I know my mind tends to go to worst case scenario but we are seeing healthy people becoming critically ill at the hospital so I don't think I am being too irrational.
"My husband's company just suspended work until further notice so we will not be getting any income if I quit. But we do have enough in savings for at least 6 months of living expenses. My husbands advice has only been 'do what you think is best' and he has also said he would not be upset at if I did quit. Both my husband, son and I have sacrificed so much for me to become a nurse and start working. Our plan was to have my husband stop working to stay home with our son once I was acclimated to my new job. So although I think the chances are high of finding a new nursing job , I feel like I may be throwing all our hard work and sacrifices away. I am in a constant state of panic. I have been following the coronavirus since the beginning and I am kicking myself for still going ahead and getting a job at a hospital before all of this. Can you please please talk me through this?"
Audio: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/im-a-nurse-and-terrified-of-coronavirus-freedomain-call-in
▶️ Donate Now: www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: bitchute.com/freedomainradio
🔴 Minds: minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Twitter: www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Facebook: facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
🔴 Instagram: instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
Amazon Affiliate Links
▶️ US: www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
▶️ Canada: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
▶️ UK: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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