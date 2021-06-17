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MP Derek Sloan Raises Concerns About Censorship of Doctors & Scientists
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20 views • June 17, 2021
Canadian Parliamentary Press Conference- Independent MP Derek Sloan & Doctors speak out against unprecedented Covid-19 Censorship, Recorded Thursday, June 17, 2021
The press conference actually starts at the 20:00 minute mark so you can skip ahead to this point.
The press conference actually starts at the 20:00 minute mark so you can skip ahead to this point.
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