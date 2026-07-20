🚨⚔️ Ben-Gvir claims 'Gaza is ours' as he vows to build more Jewish settlements

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Ben-Gvir claims 'Gaza is ours' as he vows to build more Jewish settlements
"If we had said three years ago that we would control 70% of the territory of the Gaza Strip, no one would have believed it. So I say today, there will be a Jewish settlement in all of Gaza. Gaza is ours," the Israeli minister declared.
Israel already controls 60–70% of Gaza — up from 53% agreed in the ceasefire. The "Yellow Line" keeps moving deeper into the enclave. Now Ben‑Gvir wants to finish what the 2005 disengagement reversed — when Israel evacuated 21 settlements and 8,000 settlers.
The West Bank blueprint is already clear:
🔴 141 official settlements + 224 outposts
🔴 500,000 settlers in the West Bank, 250,000 in East Jerusalem
🔴 Settlements fragment Palestinian land, block any viable state
Gaza is next. The same playbook. The same result. A million Palestinians displaced, a landscape of isolated enclaves, and a permanent occupation dressed as "settlement."
For Israel, the ceasefire was never about peace — it was about buying time to finish the land grab. And Ben‑Gvir just told the world exactly what comes next.
Source @Geopolitics Prime
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