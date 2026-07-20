BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🚨⚔️ Ben-Gvir claims 'Gaza is ours' as he vows to build more Jewish settlements
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10244 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
188 views • 2 days ago

Ben-Gvir claims 'Gaza is ours' as he vows to build more Jewish settlements

    "If we had said three years ago that we would control 70% of the territory of the Gaza Strip, no one would have believed it. So I say today, there will be a Jewish settlement in all of Gaza. Gaza is ours," the Israeli minister declared.

Israel already controls 60–70% of Gaza — up from 53% agreed in the ceasefire. The "Yellow Line" keeps moving deeper into the enclave. Now Ben‑Gvir wants to finish what the 2005 disengagement reversed — when Israel evacuated 21 settlements and 8,000 settlers.

The West Bank blueprint is already clear:

🔴 141 official settlements + 224 outposts

🔴 500,000 settlers in the West Bank, 250,000 in East Jerusalem

🔴 Settlements fragment Palestinian land, block any viable state

Gaza is next. The same playbook. The same result. A million Palestinians displaced, a landscape of isolated enclaves, and a permanent occupation dressed as "settlement."

For Israel, the ceasefire was never about peace — it was about buying time to finish the land grab. And Ben‑Gvir just told the world exactly what comes next.

Source @Geopolitics Prime

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
gazawar criminalben-gvir
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Announces Counterterrorism Push Targeting Leftist Groups, Pro-Palestine Activists

U.S. Announces Counterterrorism Push Targeting Leftist Groups, Pro-Palestine Activists

Garrison Vance
Trump Proposes Automatic Green Cards for Foreign Graduates of U.S. Colleges

Trump Proposes Automatic Green Cards for Foreign Graduates of U.S. Colleges

Douglas Harrington
Russian Official Accuses Ukraine of Opening &#8220;Second Front&#8221; in Africa

Russian Official Accuses Ukraine of Opening “Second Front” in Africa

Garrison Vance
White House Moves to Ban Open Source AI Models to Keep America Dumb

White House Moves to Ban Open Source AI Models to Keep America Dumb

Mike Adams
Beyond the Culture War: From tribal hatred to critical thinking

Beyond the Culture War: From tribal hatred to critical thinking

Ramon Tomey
U.S. Lawmakers Express Disgust After Former Obama Counsel Ruemmler Testifies on Epstein Ties

U.S. Lawmakers Express Disgust After Former Obama Counsel Ruemmler Testifies on Epstein Ties

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy