Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher: A total of 12 studies have been conducted comparing vaccinated to unvaccinated individuals.
"All 12 found the same thing—vaccinated individuals are far sicker."
"They have more chronic disease, more autoimmune disease, more neuro-developmental disorders, more autism... as well as mortality elevations."
"So this is very serious. We have to start talking about it."
Source @Real Wide Awake Media