An After Thought 432(,once being part of this evil system and getting out),LYRICS

the old has expired and refair's gained alot,

and we learned again there's nothing with that noble lot

sensation try's and it comforts and burns like hell(its true)

i got a message for it but i think i just forgot,

and so much for destiny,be as it may,dream a day,

dream cause nothings going to take that away,

and so you come to rule here and harness some dirty hearts,

wonder what you made of it,you cant change a work of art

excuse is not a pardon so call off your victory lap,its true,

iv'e seen the essence of it and got fooled alot

and so much for destiny,be as it may,dream a day,

dream cause nothings going to take that away,

feels alright,not again,come this time theres more,

feels alright,not again,onward troubador

and i know the deal and i'll never go back