© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An After Thought 432(,once being part of this evil system and getting out),LYRICS
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • May 19, 2020
the old has expired and refair's gained alot,
and we learned again there's nothing with that noble lot
sensation try's and it comforts and burns like hell(its true)
i got a message for it but i think i just forgot,
and so much for destiny,be as it may,dream a day,
dream cause nothings going to take that away,
and so you come to rule here and harness some dirty hearts,
wonder what you made of it,you cant change a work of art
excuse is not a pardon so call off your victory lap,its true,
iv'e seen the essence of it and got fooled alot
and so much for destiny,be as it may,dream a day,
dream cause nothings going to take that away,
feels alright,not again,come this time theres more,
feels alright,not again,onward troubador
and i know the deal and i'll never go back
and we learned again there's nothing with that noble lot
sensation try's and it comforts and burns like hell(its true)
i got a message for it but i think i just forgot,
and so much for destiny,be as it may,dream a day,
dream cause nothings going to take that away,
and so you come to rule here and harness some dirty hearts,
wonder what you made of it,you cant change a work of art
excuse is not a pardon so call off your victory lap,its true,
iv'e seen the essence of it and got fooled alot
and so much for destiny,be as it may,dream a day,
dream cause nothings going to take that away,
feels alright,not again,come this time theres more,
feels alright,not again,onward troubador
and i know the deal and i'll never go back
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.