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EXCLUSIVE Dr. Rashid Buttar BLASTS Gates, Fauci, EXPOSES Fake Pandemic Numbers As Economy Collapses
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218 views • April 25, 2020
Dr Rashid Buttar talks about the fake plandemic, what is causing these illnesses, how it it is affecting the economy and our livelihoods. He also speaks of the globalist plan for humanity and that we must all unite as one.
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