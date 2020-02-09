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My Corona | ScathingTake News Corner - Episode 5
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26 views • February 09, 2020
A look under Northam’s hood, Corona-Chan rising, Zuck fucks up, and one weird trick that lawyers don’t want you to know (his ex-wife hates him)!
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Stories:
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/jan/15/ralph-northam-virginia-governor-declares-state-eme/
https://nypost.com/2020/01/16/japan-confirms-first-case-of-new-chinese-virus-prompts-travel-warnings/
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/facebook-apologizes-translating-xi-jinpings-name-mr-shithole
https://heavy.com/news/2020/01/david-ostrom/
Music Used:
Earthy Crust – Jingle Punks
I Kill People - John Lajoie
Initiation - Ndemic Creations
Get Schwifty - Rick Sanchez, Morty Smith (that’s what it says on the wiki)
WARRIORS - Yuichi Ikusawa
Big Iron - Marty Robbins
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Like, share, subscribe!
Stories:
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/jan/15/ralph-northam-virginia-governor-declares-state-eme/
https://nypost.com/2020/01/16/japan-confirms-first-case-of-new-chinese-virus-prompts-travel-warnings/
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/facebook-apologizes-translating-xi-jinpings-name-mr-shithole
https://heavy.com/news/2020/01/david-ostrom/
Music Used:
Earthy Crust – Jingle Punks
I Kill People - John Lajoie
Initiation - Ndemic Creations
Get Schwifty - Rick Sanchez, Morty Smith (that’s what it says on the wiki)
WARRIORS - Yuichi Ikusawa
Big Iron - Marty Robbins
Follow Me Elsewhere:
My Site: http://scathingtake.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScathingTake
Minds: https://www.minds.com/ScathingTake
Gab: https://gab.ai/ScathingTake
Curious Cat: https://curiouscat.me/ScathingTake
Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/web/accounts/1041295
Xephula: https://xephula.com/ScathingTake
Follow Me on PocketNet: https://pocketnet.app/
Give me your browser bits:
BAT Wallet: 0x73444fA9868032497bcef6692F95eeb29BBCA501
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