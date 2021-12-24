Public Comment before Board of Supervisors (COUNTY OF NEVADA). December 14th, 2021.



"There are so many issues today, and that's why the people here are so agitated. They're so frustrated, and that's why petition recalls have been served today.



President Roosevelt once said: 'There are people in this life who know neither victory nor defeat, but they wallow in the space of nothingness . . . and sometimes I think our elected leaders are of that ilk.



"Leadership is about thinking in the future, maybe 10 years ahead . . . "



"All of you today have the ability to think in the future . . . I thought it was reckless then, and I think it's reckless now. So you have the opportunity to rise above and to think ahead and to tell yourself what is good for the community despite political angst."