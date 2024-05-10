Create New Account
THE EXPLOSIVE PROBLEM WITH ELECTRIC VEHICLES
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
Published a day ago

America’s energy needs are surging with no viable options in the short term. Meanwhile, the lithium batteries in our homes and cars are found to be riskier than once thought.

