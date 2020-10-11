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COVID: The Outbreak [Το ξέσπασμα] / Η εισαγωγή από το παιχνίδι
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91 views • October 11, 2020
Το παιχνίδι αυτό βγήκε στην αγορά στίς 29/5, λίγους μήνες μετά την υποτιθέμενη πανδημία τού Covid-19. Η εισαγωγή τού παιχνιδιού αναφέρει αρκετά σημαντικά πράγματα και βοηθάει αρκετά σε μερικά σημεία, στην καταννόηση μερικών θεμάτων. Τα συμπεράσματα δικά σας!
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