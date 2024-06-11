BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
ONE NATION UNDER GOD
21 views • 11 months ago

ONE NATION UNDER GOD

One nation under God
Independent and free
One nation under God
Author of liberty

Holy God Mighty God
God immortal Holy Lord
Holy God Mighty God
God immortal be adored

One nation one people
One God who made us all
A republic of virtue
Obedient to God's law

One nation under God
By Divine Providence
One nation under God
For the common defense

Holy God Mighty God
God immortal Holy Lord
Holy God Mighty God
God immortal be adored

One God one constitution
Father let Thy will be done
One God one revolution
Father let Thy kingdom come

One nation under God
Independent and free
One nation under God
Author of liberty

Holy God Mighty God
God immortal Holy Lord
Holy God Mighty God
God immortal be adored

One flag for equal justice
One culture One faith
One God One Saviour
Indivisible United States

One nation under God
By Divine Providence
One nation under God
For the common defense

Holy God Mighty God
God immortal Holy Lord
Holy God Mighty God
God immortal be adored

Lyrics and music by
Joseph S Perna
Copyright 2024


