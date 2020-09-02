Huge Windstorm, Potential "Mega Drought" Plunge Iowa's Corn Industry Into Chaos

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A "megadrought" could be forming across the West, parts of the Midwest, and in Texas, as the risks of a 1930s Dust Bowl-style event remain elevated.
The latest US Drought Monitor map shows nearly a third of the country is experiencing "severe drought" to "extreme drought" conditions. -
Learn More:
https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/drought-windstorm-plunge-iowas-corn-industry-chaos
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