Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Evil Thoughts from God or Satan?
12 views
channel image
God: Saviour of ALL Humanity
Published Yesterday |

What Satan intends for evil, God intends for good. Satan is used to exact the evil that God will turn into the greatest good. Satan can do no work apart from God's hand.

Original Link: 
https://youtu.be/lbbqSei8MIo

Keywords
newsdeathsaviorchristjesussalvationliferesurrectionnew world ordergoodredeemersavedrevelationsredeemedall mankind

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket