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Dr. Put On Big Pharma Assassinations List For Publishing Devastating Data About Covid And Vaccines
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263 views • April 12, 2022
Owen Shroyer at InfoWars.
Dr. Bryan Ardis joins Owen to talk about the real consequences for those that disagree with Big Pharma.
Watch the Water documentary film with Stew Peters and Dr. Bryan Ardis: https://www.brighteon.com/d77ab884-b9ac-409e-bf2b-88cae26041db
Mirrored from https://www.brighteon.com/7b8992d0-8b0d-42f0-9494-5659b8f37116
Dr. Bryan Ardis joins Owen to talk about the real consequences for those that disagree with Big Pharma.
Watch the Water documentary film with Stew Peters and Dr. Bryan Ardis: https://www.brighteon.com/d77ab884-b9ac-409e-bf2b-88cae26041db
Mirrored from https://www.brighteon.com/7b8992d0-8b0d-42f0-9494-5659b8f37116
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