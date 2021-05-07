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J. Ossebaard & C. Koeter: The Sequel To The Fall of the Cabal - Part 12 [07.05.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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71 views • May 07, 2021
Note: Have just seen it. Again another reason why you should not eat meat, take any vaccine and other Satanis things from theese Satanist. I started filtering all my water (activated carbon filter from DAFI + Vortex Living Water jug) in April 2020, all water is toxic also here in Denmark (Plz research) and shortly after I dropped all meat and bread and sugar, toothpaste without flour etc. It's hard to change behavior, but I promise you, it helps, I have lost over 15 kg.
https://dafi.info/en/
https://www.clean-water.com/


Part 12: The ultimate weapon of Bill Gates: Gene Drive Technology / Synthetic Biology. A curse or a blessing?

By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter
Music: Enrique Naveda, Alexander Nakarada, Keys of Moon, Maxkomusic, Myuu, Punch Deck, the Legion

This is part 12 of 17 parts in total. Part 13 will be uploaded as soon as it's ready...

If you liked this part, please consider supporting our work: https://www.fallcabal.com/
We make these documentaries without being paid, so any donation - no matter how small - is most welcome! This way we can continue giving our work to the world for free, in order to wake up as many people as possible...

Join our FallCabal Telegram Platform for free daily updates: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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