What the Media Won't Tell You About Sam Bankman-Fried/FTX
What is happening
 Nov 13, 2022
Giving you a rundown on the whole FTX crypto exchange financial drama as well as covering the rather insidious and bigger story about FTX that mainstream media won’t touch. SOURCES ALWAYS LINKED AS TOP COMMENT Please consider supporting my channel on Patreon: http://patreon.com/reallygraceful Subscribe to my backup channel: http://bit.ly/reallygracefulsecondcha... Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/real... Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/reallygraceful Twitter: https://twitter.com/reallygraceful Instagram: http://instagram.com/reallygraceful Gab: https://gab.com/reallygraceful

