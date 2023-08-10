New Bank Records Show 20 Million to Bidens and 120 million to an entity Linked to Hunter Biden

Bank records prove a real Russia collusion situation by the Bidens. The media screams 'orange man bad' as Joe Biden's treason is undeniable in banking records. When criminals run Washington D.C., expect innocent people to be prosecuted and guilty people to run wild on America.
