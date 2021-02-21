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Ted Cruz responds: The media hypocrisy
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40 views • February 21, 2021
TEXAS: As The Lone Star State feels the backlash of Mother Nature's cold grip, Senator Ted Cruz was widely reported as taking a flight to Mexico to accompany his family, bringing up the question of his level of care for his constituents. Senator Cruz joins Newsmax TV's Dick Morris to give his take and respond to allegations and accusations. - via Dick Morris Democracy, Saturdays at 4:30PM ET on Newsmax TV
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