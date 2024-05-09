Sometimes life delivers you nice little surprises. Are these surprises rewards for your faithful struggles? Well, perhaps. What, though, do you do with them? Do you go off half-cocked, or do you honor God? I pray it will be the latter.
#Surprises, #Reward, #Struggle
