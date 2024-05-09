Create New Account
Nice Little Surprises
Martus for Truth
Sometimes life delivers you nice little surprises. Are these surprises rewards for your faithful struggles? Well, perhaps. What, though, do you do with them? Do you go off half-cocked, or do you honor God? I pray it will be the latter.

#Surprises, #Reward, #Struggle

rewardstrugglesurprises

