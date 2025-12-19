BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The New Israeli "Math" : FAFO. Thoughts + Prayers Not Needed
They want us to be victims. We chose to be a success story instead.In this video, I’m breaking down the most broken logic in the history of global geostrategy. Why is it that the nations behind the 20th century’s greatest atrocities—Germany and Japan—are now the global "gold standard," while the people Hitler tried to erase are public enemy number one?The math doesn't add up, and the reason is the one thing nobody wants to talk about: Envy.We dive into the "Statistical Anomaly":The Numbers: How $0.2\%$ of the world’s population (15 million people) accounts for $25\%$ of all Nobel Prizes.The Double Standard: Why the "Woke" Left only supports groups that remain impoverished and disorganized.The Deterrence Shift: Why October 7th changed the "Moral Sympathy" equation forever.The Harsh Truth: Why being "feared" is a survival strategy, and why "never forget" is finally being backed up by action.The world hates the Jews because they refuse to fail. They refuse to be managed. And they refuse to join the "Oppressed Club" just to make people sipping lattes in safe apartments feel better about themselves.If you’re tired of the "thoughts and prayers" era and want to understand why Israel is finally changing the math in the Middle East, this is the rant you need to hear.Warning: This video contains hard truths and unfiltered commentary on the current conflict.#Israel #Geopolitics #History #NobelPrize #MiddleEast #TruthBomb #SuccessVsVictimhood

israelpalestinegenocideholocaustaustraliasydneygazahamasmoreterrorist attackequationnobel prizesyasser arafatfafobondi beachleveling of gazaguess the jewsvictims knownew math
