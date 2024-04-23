







Writers block is real.





I'm suffering through it currently.





This week's events have been depressing to witness & hard on my soul.





So much happened.





Blocks such as this always seems to come at the most inopportune times for me.





Times such as these when everyone is expecting continuous content.





If you watch the video attached you will see a lot happening in a three minute time span.





I being the one who captured the events with my camera, should have an easy time describing the scenes playing out for the audience who will be viewing it.





Unfortunately words escape me.





The walking death in Spokane is hard to witness.





Even if you aren't a believer, it's easy to see this place is the devil's playground.





As I get to know the city & the people in it, I can't help but wonder where are all the men & people from the churches?





Their city is a mess.





Why do I not see any street outreach happening by those that call Spokane home?





Where are the mothers, fathers, family & friends of these young children, just barely adults, that are dying on Spokane's sidewalks.





It's heartbreaking.





This writer's block is real, I've been left speechless.





Please support my work here