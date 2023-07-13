Create New Account
AI & Cannabis: Product Development
The Talking Hedge
Published 21 hours ago

In this episode of The Talking Hedge, we explore the transformative power of artificial intelligence (AI) in the cannabis industry.


From integrating AI into accurate dosing devices to personalized consumer communication, they discuss the untapped potential of AI in optimizing strain recommendations, healthcare applications, supply chain management, and sales and marketing.


Discover how harnessing AI can revolutionize the way cannabis companies understand and engage with their customers.


Tune in for valuable insights on AI's role in shaping the future of the cannabis industry. For more information, visit jot.com and cannabisindustrylawyer.com.


Summary:

00:00 - Intro

02:59 - Tom's exerience w/ AI

05:35 - AI "hallucinations"

08:53 - Elad's exerience w/ AI

11:22 - Using AI to increase email efficiencies

14:21 - AI in Hardware Product Development

17:18 - Accurate cannabis dosing

18:28 - AI in Cannabis Industry Product Development

20:59 - AI & Cannabis Crystal Ball Predictions

30:24 - Outro

Keywords
cannabisaichatgpt

