Who Runs Earth? Mantis/Grays, Hybrids & Disclosure (Pts 1,2,4,8,9)

In this Vancouver UFO Meetup talk (Oct 18, 2025), I walk through five core points of my ET Hypothesis & Sources, at: https://www.brianruhe.ca/an-et-hypoth...
1) A galactic context/Federation-style order; 2) Mantis “architects” & Gray “technicians”; 4) the long-running hybridization program; 8) control/disclosure & media manipulation; 9) cultural deconstruction and mind expansion. I present this as a working hypothesis—open to revision with evidence—drawing from experiencer testimony and researchers (Suzy Hansen, Barbara Lamb, Richard Dolan, Grant Cameron, David Jacobs, etc.). Discussion includes ethics, karma/free-will, and “trickster” effects.
👥 Vancouver UFO & Preparing for Contact — join us on Meetup for future sessions.
💬 Respectful critical feedback welcome.
Chapters
00:00 Intro & format (feedback welcome)
02:10 Pt. 1 – Galactic context & loose “Federation”
12:40 Pt. 2 – Roles: Mantis (architects) & Grays (technicians)
38:10 Pt. 4 – Hybridization program (traits, aims, ethics)
1:09:00 Pt. 8 – Control, disclosure & media narratives
1:30:15 Pt. 9 – Cultural deconstruction & mind expansion
1:49:40 Wrap-up & next sessions
Sources mentioned (selection):
Suzy Hansen – The Dual Soul Connection;
Barbara Lamb – Meet the Hybrids;
Richard Dolan – UFOs & the National Security State;
Grant Cameron talks;
David Jacobs' works.
