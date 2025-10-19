BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Who Runs Earth? Mantis/Grays, Hybrids & Disclosure (Pts 1,2,4,8,9)
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
59 views • 1 day ago

In this Vancouver UFO Meetup talk (Oct 18, 2025), I walk through five core points of my ET Hypothesis & Sources, at: https://www.brianruhe.ca/an-et-hypoth...


1) A galactic context/Federation-style order; 2) Mantis “architects” & Gray “technicians”; 4) the long-running hybridization program; 8) control/disclosure & media manipulation; 9) cultural deconstruction and mind expansion. I present this as a working hypothesis—open to revision with evidence—drawing from experiencer testimony and researchers (Suzy Hansen, Barbara Lamb, Richard Dolan, Grant Cameron, David Jacobs, etc.). Discussion includes ethics, karma/free-will, and “trickster” effects.


👥 Vancouver UFO & Preparing for Contact — join us on Meetup for future sessions.

💬 Respectful critical feedback welcome.


Chapters

00:00 Intro & format (feedback welcome)

02:10 Pt. 1 – Galactic context & loose “Federation”

12:40 Pt. 2 – Roles: Mantis (architects) & Grays (technicians)

38:10 Pt. 4 – Hybridization program (traits, aims, ethics)

1:09:00 Pt. 8 – Control, disclosure & media narratives

1:30:15 Pt. 9 – Cultural deconstruction & mind expansion

1:49:40 Wrap-up & next sessions


Sources mentioned (selection):

Suzy Hansen – The Dual Soul Connection;

Barbara Lamb – Meet the Hybrids;

Richard Dolan – UFOs & the National Security State;

Grant Cameron talks;

David Jacobs' works.


📡 Join the Conversation

Be part of our discussions on alien contact and spiritual evolution. Join our Meetup group:

🔗 https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-...


🎥 Explore More Content

I encourage you to mirror and share this content for educational and archival purposes.


🔹 Brian's BitChute channel (3,500+ videos): https://old.bitchute.com/brianruhe/

🔹 Playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt...

🔹 Brighteon videos & MP3s: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/br...


🙏 Support This Work

Your donations help keep this research alive:

💵 http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

₿ Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe


📚 More from Brian Ruhe

🌐 Website: http://www.brianruhe.ca

📘 My books: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe

📸 Instagram: / brianaruhe

🐦 Twitter: / brianruhe

📘 Facebook: / brian.ruhe.353

🛸 University Galacticus: https://universitygalacticus.org/

