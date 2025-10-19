Who Runs Earth? Mantis/Grays, Hybrids & Disclosure (Pts 1,2,4,8,9)

In this Vancouver UFO Meetup talk (Oct 18, 2025), I walk through five core points of my ET Hypothesis & Sources, at: https://www.brianruhe.ca/an-et-hypoth...





1) A galactic context/Federation-style order; 2) Mantis “architects” & Gray “technicians”; 4) the long-running hybridization program; 8) control/disclosure & media manipulation; 9) cultural deconstruction and mind expansion. I present this as a working hypothesis—open to revision with evidence—drawing from experiencer testimony and researchers (Suzy Hansen, Barbara Lamb, Richard Dolan, Grant Cameron, David Jacobs, etc.). Discussion includes ethics, karma/free-will, and “trickster” effects.





👥 Vancouver UFO & Preparing for Contact — join us on Meetup for future sessions.

💬 Respectful critical feedback welcome.





Chapters

00:00 Intro & format (feedback welcome)

02:10 Pt. 1 – Galactic context & loose “Federation”

12:40 Pt. 2 – Roles: Mantis (architects) & Grays (technicians)

38:10 Pt. 4 – Hybridization program (traits, aims, ethics)

1:09:00 Pt. 8 – Control, disclosure & media narratives

1:30:15 Pt. 9 – Cultural deconstruction & mind expansion

1:49:40 Wrap-up & next sessions





Sources mentioned (selection):

Suzy Hansen – The Dual Soul Connection;

Barbara Lamb – Meet the Hybrids;

Richard Dolan – UFOs & the National Security State;

Grant Cameron talks;

David Jacobs' works.





