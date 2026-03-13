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Ancient Paganism Pt 18 – doorways to the demonic world
Occultic tools: ceremonial & non-ceremonial
If you call them, they will come….
What is divination? Why are Quija boards, channeling, seances, and automatic writing, considered occultic tools? Do these items need help from spirits to work?
What about Tarot cards, tea leaf reading, crystal balls, pendulum scrying, and the black mirrors? Do they only work by the power of the human spirit?
Or do they too need contact with spirits to do your bidding?
What is meditation?
Is Psychic healing real?
Can people move objects with their mind?
Does invocation of angels and demons really call them?
Next Time:
Paganism’s influence on the church
Drop a comment & let me know what you think!
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Total Freedom
An inspiring and thought-provoking show by Rina Lynn,
featured on www.Rinalynn.com delivers compelling, faith-based information
from people to people around the World, across multiple walks of life.
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