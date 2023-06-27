Create New Account
Tuesday Topic of the Week June 27 2023: Housing Costs Soaring
Tami's Topics Of The Week
I didn't upload anything on this channel for over a week because I contracted a rather nasty stomach flu and needed to rest. 😓 Anyhow, this week's topic is just how bad home price inflation really is since 2021.

Links businessinsider.com/rents-rent-prices-39-percent-higher-than-last-year-2022-8

washingtonpost.com/business/2022/01/30/rent-inflation-housing/

businessinsider.com/california-housing-unaffordable-for-teachers-moving-in-students-families-2022-8


inflationhousing pricesby designunaffordable

