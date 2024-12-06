EPISODE 401: BOVINE BLOWBACK

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Congressional Report Exonerates Del; Peter Hotez’ Strange Prediction; Jefferey Jaxen Reports on DEI’s demise, Aussies Defeat Censorship Bill, and UK Pushes Back on Cow Feed Additive Linked to Sterilization in the Name of Climate Change; U.S. Cattleman’s Association Founder Exposes the Agenda to Inject Cows with mRNA Products
Guest: Brooke Miller, M.D.