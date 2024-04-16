Radon, A Radioactive Gas, Healthy or Harmful

SOURCE : Radioactive Drew

What a bunch of craps ? From a geologist point of view, there is no system today that eliminates the presence of radon unless you remove all the soil, bedrock or the grade on which the foundation and the house sets and even if you do that remains in the air. However, this is more like a placebo pill which makes a very good niche to make a lot of money and good for you If homeowners are not educating themselves and learn that a $30 fan/venting outside can take care of pretty much any kind of soil emanations, fumes, odors. It is more dangerous the microwave radiations than the overrated and blown out of proportions radon gas which is not only coming from the ground beneath homes, streets or buildings through cracks, sumps, joints, floor drains or other tiny openings in foundations or crawl spaces but is present in everything including your car. From a scientific aspect and based in evidence radon is considered a noble gas due to its none aversive which does not rise more than few inches from the ground and last more than minutes until entering in contact with other gases, particles of any kind extending its presence which exists even in the most unpolluted areas because it is in the air and you can not give read of it. Your 150 grams of potassium present in your body emanates more toxic radiation than all the radon present in 1000 homes. People exposed to radon are at a greater risk of developing lung cancer. EPA recommends taking action to reduce radon in homes that have a radon level at or above 4 picocuries per liter (pCi/L) of air (a “picocurie” is a common unit for measuring the amount of radioactivity). Oh EPA recommends based on what? it is no scientific evidence of such claim considering that 1 picocurie is the equivalent of a nanogram. What a bull$hit!





