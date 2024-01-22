Hamas Tunnels | Desantis Out | Maverick News

Maverick News Top Stories:
* Israeli Defense Opens GAZA Tunnels to Journalists
* Electric Vehicle Disaster
* Trump and Looking Ahead to New Hampshire
Small Town Feature Report: The problems with Politics.
* Chatham-Kent SEARS Real Estate Deal Meets Growing Opposition. The focus shifts to Mayor Darrin Canniff. New Petition.
Please support Free Speech By Donating at:
https://www.freedomreporters.com
or
https://www.maverickdonations.com
Visit Maverick News:
or
https://www.mavericknewschannel.com
Please subscribe to our RUMBLE CHANNEL
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.