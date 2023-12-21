Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
When You're Bill Gates by Chris Turner
channel image
LeeYoungF4ST
7 Subscribers
31 views
Published 15 hours ago

Bill Gates spits the truth about COVID-19, vaccines, and every conspiracy out there, laying down some sick bars in this comedy parody rap song from Chris Turner, an award-winning comedian and freestyle rapper who wrote for the latest season of Epic Rap Battles of History and is a regular closing act at the world-famous Comedy Cellar in New York.


Listen on Spotify: https://bit.ly/BillGatesRap


Book a personalised freestyle rap at http://www.cameo.com/christurnercomedy

Follow Chris on Instagram at http://www.instagram.com/christurnerc...

Sign up for Merch pre-sales at http://www.goodsirLA.com

Join Chris' Discord: https://discord.gg/zeejdgP


Beat: ‘Millionaire’ by Rajaste: https://www.youtube.com/rajaste

Written, performed, recorded and mixed by Chris Turner.

Subtitles by Rev. For $10 your first order: https://www.rev.com/blog/coupon/?ref=...


#billgates #rap #comedy #rapbattle #battlerap #erb #lildicky #nlechoppa #hiphop

Keywords
conspiracyilluminatibill gatesq anonrap musicreptiliancovid-19covaidschris turner

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket