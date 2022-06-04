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FATE? - The Ukraine VSU Officer - Talks About How He Will Feel When the Explosion Hits Right Above Him - Then It Did! - 060422
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261 views • June 04, 2022
The arrival of a Russian artillery shell on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was recorded on video
Behind the scenes, the VSU officer talks about how he will feel when the explosion hits right above him. He did not have time to finish, as the Russian gunners fulfilled his desire.
Behind the scenes, the VSU officer talks about how he will feel when the explosion hits right above him. He did not have time to finish, as the Russian gunners fulfilled his desire.
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