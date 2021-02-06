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EP 2310-9AM BANK OF AMERICA & FBI JOIN FORCES TO ILLEGALLY HUNT DOWN #JAN6 TRUMP SUPPORTERS
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40 views • February 06, 2021
PETE SANTILLI SHOW - #2310 - 9AM EASTERN
FRIDAY  - FEBRUARY 05, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: https://bit.ly/3cIDzN0 

EP 2310-9AM BANK OF AMERICA & FBI JOIN FORCES TO ILLEGALLY HUNT DOWN #JAN6 TRUMP SUPPORTERS https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/16870 

It shouldn’t come as a surprise, yet it does.  According to a segment aired tonight on Tucker Carlson television show, Bank of America sent customer purchasing history to federal agencies to assist in their investigation of persons who attended the January 6th protest in Washington DC. 

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