Epheone Clothing Line

EpheONE Christian clothing made in Israel by the BODY, For EVERYBODY. We at EpheONE are designing our own clothing line for Christian families worldwide. We are based in Israel. Our business has a very low over head. Our designers work from home and our garment cutters and sewers work from home with their own equipment, we have a new concept of manufacturing and marketing that will reduce costs per item so we can sell at affordable prices to our customers and supply jobs to believers worldwide as distributors of our excellent quality garments. We have been advised by experts in the fashion industry on how to manufacturer some of the best quality clothing at the lowest price possible. We have included a special and amazing product that will not only keep you warm and covered but will keep you in the word of God. Each and every collection we manufacturer will have a specific scripture from the Bible that will be engraved on a gold colored plate attached to each garment. Additional mini booklets on the scriptures for each collections will be included in all garments. This is all we will disclose for now but we promise you will be amazed and love our Christian safe clothing line for the entire family.