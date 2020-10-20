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Americas Courageous Doctors Speak a Second Time
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72 views • October 20, 2020
This is the second video by the Front Line Doctors of America. Why is it so difficult to be a doctor in America today? Because doctors have been sidelined, minimized and made pawns in a global power struggle to dominate, dictate, and terrorize citizens with fear.
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