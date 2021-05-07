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SMHP: Locust From The Pit - Revelation 9 - Share Your Thoughts [08.04.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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20 views • May 07, 2021
Real News combined with Predictive Programming alá Mkultra
- What is going on with the MOSQUITOES?
- Do YOU trust Trump? - I dont, I trust no politicians, I wanna see it before I believe it.
- We are alle fucked.

This video is for entertainment and discussion purposes only. SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers we share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos/links.

Please do you own research on the content in the video. I am just sharing what I see and always appreciate relevant feedback. Please be respectful of others when commenting. This is a learning channel where we help each other put the pieces together.

Bible Prophesies Chaos Ahead - The present turmoil we find ourselves in is child’s play compared to the world upheaval just ahead as foretold in the Bible. And the four angels were loosed, which were prepared for an hour, and a day, and a month, and a year, for to slay the third part of men. Rev 9:15

Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Jesus! Repent of your sins. Let the Potter mold his clay into something wonderful.

I am a one man operation that has been trying to bring you the truth since 2016. I would like to say thanks to all the watchmen out there that have been sounding the alarm over the last several years. This is not an easy job. I held a corporate job before this and am glad I gave it up as your appreciation for the truth means everything to me. The Much Appreciated donations are my only income. I have been constantly trying to find and share the truth 7/365 since June of 2017. I love you all friends. I get worn down but thanks to my supportive subs and viewers, I march on just like the rest. Time is short. Yeshua Jesus Saves! Follow Him

Video Resources:
Media Bear - Face Mask Song - https://youtu.be/2DDXG-dHugc
--
Gill Bates mosquitos - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkKOQNYoZjaa_8V0uPOueeQ
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*** For those who feel led to support this channel and message: https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/
*** Remember to bookmark my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com
https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/ - Invest in SMHP
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shakingmyhead/ - Bitchute
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52 - Facebook
https://lbry.tv/@shakingmyheadproductions:2 - Libry TV
https://lbry.tv/@ShakingMyHead2:8 - Libry TV 2
https://rumble.com/user/shakingmyheadproductions - Rumble
https://twitter.com/shakingmyheadpr - Twitter
https://brandnewtube.com/@ShakingMyHeadProductions - Brandnewtube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuPfutLTM-_kL10Zt7Sgz6Q - YT Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP6q-7Q3nP_4296hQ-EMvTg - YT SMHP3
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dhG0FlAiiQde/
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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