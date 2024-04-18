Create New Account
PAUL KEPT THE FEAST AFTER THE CROSS
RandyWatchReport
Act 20:6  And we sailed away from Philippi after THE DAYS OF UNLEAVENED BREAD, and came unto them to Troas in five days; where we abode seven days.  At Philippi Paul tarried TO KEEP THE PASSOVER. Only Luke remained with him, the other members of the company passing on to Troas to await him there. The Philippians were the most loving and truehearted of the apostle’s converts, and during THE EIGHT DAY OF THE FEAST he enjoyed peaceful and happy communion with them. {AA 390.4}

Keywords
crosspaulbreadfeastpassoverafterpentecostunleavenedkept

