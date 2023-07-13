Create New Account
Pope Francis Meets Bill Clinton and S0r0s Jr
Dr. Taylor Marshall


Streamed live on July 12, 2023


Pope Francis Meets Bill Clinton and S0r0s Jr.


Pope Francis hosted former U.S. President Bill Clinton along with his guest Alexander Soros at the Vatican. What does this mean?


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qNXFvLe--GA


bill clintonpresidentcatholicvaticanpope francisalexander sorosdr taylor marshallsoros jr

