EPISODE 476: IS VERIZON CENSORING ICAN? VITAMIN K EXPOSED & THE DARK SIDE OF SSRIS

Is Verizon censoring our award-winning film, "An Inconvenient Study"? ICAN investigates mounting reports that Verizon customers are unable to access the film’s website as the release continues to spark worldwide debate over vaccine safety research and scientific transparency.





Then, an explosive Senate hearing livestreamed on The HighWire this week featuring a CIA whistleblower, Jefferey Jaxen examines claims surrounding vitamin K injections and infant deaths, and we investigate the extradition of vaccine researcher Poul Thorsen, now facing U.S. fraud charges.





And lastly, Danielle Gansky joins the show to discuss being prescribed SSRIs at just seven years old and the devastating long-term withdrawal effects she says have impacted her life for years.





Guests: Danielle Gansky





Airdate: May 14, 2026