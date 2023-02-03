Hidden Truths Behind the USD and What's Next in the Economy

Feb 2, 2023

When it comes to the economy and what's about to happen to not just the US dollar but the entire global fiat monetary system. You're either well-researched and many of your friends and family think you're crazy or you're just starting your research and you're not even convinced that there is a major problem yet. I mean, gosh, we've had problems before. Haven't they always gotten through it? This is the video that shows you the truth of where we are from, their own data, what brought us here, and the next most likely outcomes, which could absolutely make or break your financial future. Coming up, 📖

Chapters: 0:00 Introduction

1:27 The Four Pillars of Money

3:47 Central Bank Tool Kit

10:46 Ownership Equals Wealth

13:24 Reg D

14:36 Bail Ins

18:04 Speculative Derivatives

23:40 Governments Have a Plan

32:03 Original Functions of Money

35:56 What Share for Gold?

